Over 250 children still missing in Nigeria after being abducted from Catholic school
More than 250 children are still being held by kidnappers in central Nigeria after they were abducted Friday from a Catholic boarding school.
Copyright 2025 NPR
More than 250 children are still being held by kidnappers in central Nigeria after they were abducted Friday from a Catholic boarding school.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.