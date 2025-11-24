© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Over 250 children still missing in Nigeria after being abducted from Catholic school

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published November 24, 2025 at 2:56 AM MST

More than 250 children are still being held by kidnappers in central Nigeria after they were abducted Friday from a Catholic boarding school.

