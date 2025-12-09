© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
'Up First' nominated for best podcast in 2026 Golden Globes

By Hosts
Published December 9, 2025 at 2:43 AM MST

For the first time, the Golden Globes will give an award for the best podcast, and Morning Edition's companion podcast, "Up First," is among the inaugural nominees.

Hosts
