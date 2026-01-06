© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From the border with Colombia: The view of the uncertainty in Venezuela

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:58 PM MST

Venezuela's interim president sounded compliant after President Trump threatened her with a fate worse than that of overthrown and arrested Nicolás Maduro.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate