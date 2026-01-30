© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
President Trump picks Kevin Warsh for Fed Chair

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 30, 2026 at 9:49 AM MST

President Trump has selected Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. The term of the current chair, Jerome Powell, ends in May. Warsh must be confirmed by the Senate.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Douglas Holtz-Eakin, an economist and president of the American Action Forum, a conservative think tank. He was the budget director under former President George W. Bush.

Tong also speaks with former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder, who is a professor at Princeton University, about President Trump’s pick to head the Fed.

