Best of the West - Audio Storytelling

Published February 13, 2026 at 1:13 PM MST
Chloe King, secretary for the Karuk Youth Council, walks past a late June burn near the Klamath River. 
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
THE CULTURAL BURNING REVIVAL

Over the course of 2025, the Mountain West News Bureau and Our Living Lands rigorously documented efforts among the Indigenous Karuk of Northern California and the Washoe of both California and Nevada to revive millenia-old traditions of using fire to care for their ancestral territories. In a time of wildfire crisis, cultural burning practices offer a compelling and provocative counterexample to the dominant suppression-first posture toward fire that has caused enormous ecological harm across the region and beyond. With Native voices at its heart, our coverage highlights the key lessons that can be learned from the example of these fire people – that a more balanced relationship with flame is not only possible, but that such harmony has a time immemorial history on the continent.

FOR JUDGES: The three links below will take you to a page with playable audio at the top.

STORIES

The Washoe Tribe brings back cultural fire to restore forests, plants amid climate change

Members of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California burn piles in an overgrown area near Dresslerville, Nev., to promote new willow growth, a key resource for traditional basket making.
Courtesy of The Washoe Tribe
In northern California, the Karuk Tribe is burning its way back to a centuries-old relationship with fire

Firefighters keep a prescribed fire in check near the Northern California town of Orleans. The burn was a part of the recent KTREX prescribed fire training exchange event.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
With reforms in place, California’s Karuk Tribe works to reestablish cultural burning as 'common practice'

Jacob Tripp pulls a hose along a burn near a pump house in Orleans, California.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
