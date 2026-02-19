PMJA Entry - Series

© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Published February 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM MST
Jacob Tripp pulls a hose along a burn near a pump house in Orleans, California.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Jacob Tripp pulls a hose along a burn near a pump house in Orleans, California. 

THE CULTURAL BURNING REVIVAL 

Last year, the Mountain West News Bureau (MWNB) and Our Living Lands (OLL)* rigorously documented efforts among the Indigenous Karuk of Northern California and the Washoe of California and Nevada to revive millenia-old traditions of using fire to care for their ancestral territories. In a time of wildfire crisis, these traditions offer a compelling and provocative counter-example to the dominant suppression-first posture toward fire that has caused enormous ecological harm. These efforts have not only meaningfully improved wildfire resilience in local communities, but have led to substantive, legislative wins for Indigenous sovereignty. With Native voices at its heart, our coverage highlights one of the key lessons that can be learned from these fire people – that a more balanced relationship with flame is not only possible, but that such harmony has a time-immemorial history on the continent.

FOR JUDGES: The audio above is a combined file of the three features and two debriefs whose web versions are linked below.

WEB VERSIONS

The Washoe Tribe brings back cultural fire to restore forests, plants amid climate change

Members of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California burn piles in an overgrown area near Dresslerville, Nev., to promote new willow growth, a key resource for traditional basket making.
Courtesy of The Washoe Tribe
Members of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California burn piles in an overgrown area near Dresslerville, Nev., to promote new willow growth, a key resource for traditional basket making.

In northern California, the Karuk Tribe is burning its way back to a centuries-old relationship with fire

Firefighters keep a prescribed fire in check near the Northern California town of Orleans. The burn was a part of the recent KTREX prescribed fire training exchange event.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Firefighters keep a prescribed fire in check near the Northern California town of Orleans. The burn was a part of the recent KTREX prescribed fire training exchange event.

Indigenous people learned to live with fire. What can we learn from their traditions?

Man with a short beard and wearing a black baseball hat sits, holding a garden hose, while monitoring a small grass fire.
Murphy Woodhouse / Mountain West News Bureau
Bill Tripp, the Karuk Tribe’s natural resources director, keeps an eye on a burn near a pump house that supplies water to an Orleans, California neighborhood.

With reforms in place, California’s Karuk Tribe works to reestablish cultural burning as 'common practice'

Chloe King, secretary for the Karuk Youth Council, walks past a late June burn near the Klamath River. 
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Chloe King, secretary for the Karuk Youth Council, walks past a late June burn near the Klamath River. 

Learning from Karuk burning practices

Aja Conrad, a member of the Karuk Tribe, was the burn boss trainee on the Bacon Flat prescribed fire. “[Burning is] a real big part of our cultural identity and who we are," she said. "And so it feels damn good to be out here doing that.”
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Aja Conrad, a member of the Karuk Tribe, was the burn boss trainee on the Bacon Flat prescribed fire. “[Burning is] a real big part of our cultural identity and who we are," she said. "And so it feels damn good to be out here doing that.”

*OLL is a collaboration of the MWNB, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

