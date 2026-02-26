© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What happens next with Iran?

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Greg Myre
Published February 26, 2026 at 2:11 PM MST

Indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran have wrapped, and a deal was not reached on Tehran's nuclear program. NPR's weekly national security podcast Sources & Methods explores what's next.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate