Impact of Kansas's new law on transgender residents
Prompted by a new law, Kansas began sending letters to some trans people saying their drivers licenses were being invalidated until they change their gender information.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Prompted by a new law, Kansas began sending letters to some trans people saying their drivers licenses were being invalidated until they change their gender information.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.