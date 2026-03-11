© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
What would it take to secure Iran's stockpile of nuclear material

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 11, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

President Trump said he is still not ruling out sending troops into Iran to secure its hidden stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a key ingredient needed to make a nuclear weapon. Experts say Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to make at least 10 nuclear warheads.

David Albright, a weapons expert and founder of the Institute for Science and International Security, joins us to discuss what it would take to secure Iran’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

Here & Now Newsroom

