National Mall is propaganda battlefield for Trump and his critics
Banners bearing the face of President Trump vie with satiric statues and protest posters in a propaganda battle playing out in and around the National Mall.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Banners bearing the face of President Trump vie with satiric statues and protest posters in a propaganda battle playing out in and around the National Mall.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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