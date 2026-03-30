© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of broadcast issues and will be working on getting as many sites restored as well as communication with our transport partners.

How tariffs have affected one manufacturer over the past year

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 30, 2026 at 10:06 AM MDT

For the past year, business owners and manufacturers have been navigating various tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Liz Picarazzi, founder and CEO of Citibin, whom he spoke with last April when a broad slate of tariffs was imposed on specific imports, like aluminum and steel, as well as goods imported from countries around the world.

Picarazzi talks about how much she’s paid in tariffs, why she wants to have a diversified supply chain, and how she thinks tariffs collected by the government should be used.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate