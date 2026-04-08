After Trump backs off threats against Iran, where does US military operation stand?
To discuss what's likely to be next for U.S. military strategy in the Iran war, NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with retired Gen. Joseph Votel.
Copyright 2026 NPR
To discuss what's likely to be next for U.S. military strategy in the Iran war, NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with retired Gen. Joseph Votel.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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