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After Trump backs off threats against Iran, where does US military operation stand?

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:47 AM MDT

To discuss what's likely to be next for U.S. military strategy in the Iran war, NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with retired Gen. Joseph Votel.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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