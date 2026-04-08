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Serious crashes down, but traffic deaths steady in Boise

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM MDT
District 6 Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton explains his support of the flag resolution
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Boise City Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton, center, in an undated file photo. Hallyburton urged further collaboration between the city and the Ada County Highway District to prevent pedestrian deaths.

New data presented Tuesday morning shows serious traffic accidents in Boise slowed in 2025, though the number of fatalities remained steady.

The city’s Traffic Fatality Review Task Force presented its update to a joint meeting between Boise City Councilmembers and the Ada County Highway District commission, which controls most roads in the city.

There were 83 serious injury crashes with nearly one-third of them involving a pedestrian or cyclist. Of the seven fatalities last year, three involved pedestrians or cyclists.

Bre Brush, a senior policy advisor with the city, said failures to yield and alcohol were major contributing factors to these serious crashes.

Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said the relative steadiness of these crashes is not for a lack of enforcement.

“Our police officers are consistently telling us that they’re issuing tickets, but that tickets don’t always tend to be a deterrent to the people who are driving,” Hallyburton said.

According to a Boise Police spokesperson, traffic stops in the city increased by 34% in 2025 compared to the prior year. But Hallyburton said a majority of traffic citations in Ada County are not being paid.

House Bill 927 would’ve suspended a person’s driver’s license for not paying a citation within 60 days failed to clear the state legislature this month.

Without that consequence, Hallyburton said habitual offenders simply ignore the fines.

He said there are several pre-approved project designs that could be built quickly across the city, including the four-way intersection of Nez Perce and Latah streets.

That could include narrowing lanes or installing guarded ‘bulb-outs’ on street corners, which would create barriers to deter drivers from getting too close to the curb.

“I think the city is interested to figure out how we can be working with you to prioritize filling in the backlog of some of these projects, doing what we can and knowing that it won’t necessarily be everything in the concept plan,” Hallyburton said.

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James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

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