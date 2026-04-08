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A week after removing its Pride flags, Boise displays LGBTQ colors at city hall

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:57 AM MDT
A picture of a banner displayed on the outside facade of City Hall shows the LGBTQ colors on a white background with the words "Creating a city for everyone"
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
The City of Boise put up a banner outside of its building and wrapped its flagpoles in the Pride colors after Gov. Brad Little signed into law a banning the previously displayed LGBTQ flag.

A week after taking down rainbow Pride flags to comply with a new state law, Boise city hall installed a banner and wrapped its flag poles with LGBTQ colors.

Last Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little signed HB 561 into law, prohibiting government entities from flying non-official flags, with fines of up to $2,000 a day for not complying. Only the U.S. flag, state flag, official military flags, recognized tribal flags and the Basque flag are allowed.

A large sign with rainbow stripes and the words quote “Creating a city for everyone” now hangs on the outside of city hall, while poles in front of the plaza are also adorned in pride colors.

“Well, the law pertained to flags and we are in full compliance with the law,” Mayor Lauren McLean said on Tuesday.

She said her team considered how it could continue to show its commitment to the community.

The flagpoles in front of Boise city halls wrapped in the Pride colors
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
A week after taking down rainbow Pride flags to comply with a new state law, Boise city hall installed a banner and wrapped its flag poles in LGBTQ Pride colors

“We have a rich history of an arts and culture scene here,” the mayor added. “So because it's allowed, we have installed art that demonstrates our values to being a safe and welcoming city for everyone.”

Lawmakers passed a ban on unofficial flags last year, but didn’t include a way to enforce violations. Boise then voted to make the Pride flag official and continued to fly it.

Boise flew Pride flags for a decade before they were removed last week when the new, stricter law was adopted.
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News FlagsLGBTQBoise CityLauren McLean
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

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