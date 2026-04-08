A week after removing its Pride flags, Boise displays LGBTQ colors at city hall

A week after taking down rainbow Pride flags to comply with a new state law, Boise city hall installed a banner and wrapped its flag poles with LGBTQ colors.

Last Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little signed HB 561 into law, prohibiting government entities from flying non-official flags , with fines of up to $2,000 a day for not complying. Only the U.S. flag, state flag, official military flags, recognized tribal flags and the Basque flag are allowed.

A large sign with rainbow stripes and the words quote “Creating a city for everyone” now hangs on the outside of city hall, while poles in front of the plaza are also adorned in pride colors.

“Well, the law pertained to flags and we are in full compliance with the law,” Mayor Lauren McLean said on Tuesday.

She said her team considered how it could continue to show its commitment to the community.

Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio A week after taking down rainbow Pride flags to comply with a new state law, Boise city hall installed a banner and wrapped its flag poles in LGBTQ Pride colors

“We have a rich history of an arts and culture scene here,” the mayor added. “So because it's allowed, we have installed art that demonstrates our values to being a safe and welcoming city for everyone.”

Lawmakers passed a ban on unofficial flags last year, but didn’t include a way to enforce violations . Boise then voted to make the Pride flag official and continued to fly it .