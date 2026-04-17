Hormuz reopens, but insurers aren't ready to sound the all-clear
Insurance for cargo and oil vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz has skyrocketed. How can insurers help us understand the realities of the war with Iran?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Insurance for cargo and oil vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz has skyrocketed. How can insurers help us understand the realities of the war with Iran?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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