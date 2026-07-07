Once-in-a-lifetime show: Idaho celebrates America 250

Saturday marked the nation's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Idahoans gathered across the state to celebrate.

This year, the city of Boise hosted its annual firework show, but with a twist for America 250. There was a live-performance from the Boise Philharmonic and a show with more than 100 drones.

“Fireworks and just the food and just bringing the whole community together, I feel like that's really fun,” said Marie Whitley of Fruitland.

She traveled here to experience the country’s milestone celebration.

“It's a great holiday. It's a holiday where we celebrate our country and that's really nice,” she added.

Maria Lundy came down from Coeur d’Alene to spend time with friends.

“I feel like every tiny town you go to in America has a 4th of July tradition, which is cool,” she said.

She also mentioned Idaho's natural landscapes and the quality of the people.

“Our state is really gorgeous. You can live pretty much anywhere in the state and have access to really unique outdoor areas. I think in general the people are pretty accepting.”

And Terry Copage came down from Canada to celebrate.

“The countryside, the people, the rivers, I'd like. Since we came here by motorcycle, we drive down here along the rivers, and yeah, very nice,” he said.

Idahoans also expressed their views on what it means to be American.

“To be American is to fight that with your soul, with your being, with your very exact existence, you should oppose, everything that is wrong, and even if you are wrong, to fight that within yourself and accept that you're the one who may be incorrect, and that you need to change in order to become what is needed for everybody,” said Hank Ralls, an attendee.

And America 250 celebrations won’t end in Idaho any time soon. In 2024, the Idaho Legislature created a task force two years ago to plan Idaho’s commemoration, and it will continue until December 2027.