Free summer lunch continues to keep Boise and West Ada kids fed

The Boise and West Ada School districts are offering free summer meal sites for all children through the rest of the summer.

Summer break is something kids everywhere look forward to. Yet one common challenge is keeping kids well-fed while school is out throughout the break.

“The summer meals program was established to help ensure children continue to have access to healthy and nutritious meals during the summer,” said Steffanie Payton.

Payton is the supervisor of the Food and Nutrition Department at the Boise School District. She said the meals are provided Monday through Friday, and both districts’ websites have meal schedules and maps of the multiple Boise-area locations.

Boise school district / Boise State Public Radio Free summer meal locations calendar

“It’s for children that are 18 years and younger. There's absolutely no cost to families, there’s no paperwork, and no registration.” said Payton.