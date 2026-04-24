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Europe pushes back on reported U.S. plans to punish NATO allies

NPR | By Teri Schultz
Published April 24, 2026 at 2:49 PM MDT

U.S. allies are pushing back after leaked email reveals Washington's frustration over their lack of support for the Iran war — and plans for retaliation.

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Teri Schultz
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