Twin Falls Police release identities of mass shooting victims

Twin Falls Police have identified the three people killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at In-N-Out Burger.

They are Ashley Garibay, 23, of Stockton, Calif., Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City, Utah and Christopher Claunch, 59, of Hagerman, Idaho.

“Our primary concern is providing support, resources, and timely information to the 10 immediate families directly affected by this tragic incident,” Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said in a statement.

“These families are experiencing an unimaginable loss or injured family member, and they deserve compassion, privacy, and every available measure of assistance our department and partner agencies can provide,” Hicks said.

In addition to providing free crisis and spiritual counseling to those affected by the shooting , city officials are offering in-person information, support, and assistance to family members of the victims at Sawtooth Elementary School.

Victims and their families may collect personal items left at the scene of the shooting at the same location, according to police.

St. Luke’s Health System didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday about the status of the remaining injured victims.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hicks said two people had been treated and released, three were in stable condition and two were in critical condition.

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