Thousands of seafarers stranded by ongoing U.S. blockade on Strait of Hormuz
As the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports drags on, thousands of seafarers are stranded on ships, and economic shockwaves ripple around the world.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports drags on, thousands of seafarers are stranded on ships, and economic shockwaves ripple around the world.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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