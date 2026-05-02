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The Kentucky Derby isn't the only thing bringing fun to the Churchill Downs area

NPR | By Justin Hicks
Published May 2, 2026 at 5:45 AM MDT

While the Kentucky Derby this week will get lots of bets, it's horse races from the past that make the most money from gamblers on Saturday.

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Justin Hicks

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