The Kentucky Derby isn't the only thing bringing fun to the Churchill Downs area
While the Kentucky Derby this week will get lots of bets, it's horse races from the past that make the most money from gamblers on Saturday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
While the Kentucky Derby this week will get lots of bets, it's horse races from the past that make the most money from gamblers on Saturday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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