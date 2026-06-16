Idaho State Board of Education taps David Hahn to lead Boise State

David Hahn, the dean of the University of Arizona’s College of Engineering, is the sole finalist to lead Boise State University as its next president.

The Idaho State Board of Education announced their pick Tuesday morning on Boise State’s campus.

A mechanical engineer by trade, Hahn has spent more than two decades in higher education and working with federal agencies.

He served most of that time at the University of Florida where he championed a student design center and significantly grew the number of female students in mechanical and aerospace engineering.

“I remain grounded in all aspects of education and I’ve really tried to help shape innovative research that benefits the community, the state and the nation at a time when we need innovation in this country,” Hahn said.

His selection comes after an initial failed search by board trustees last year and a new law that allows them to conduct a less transparent hiring process.

The state board no longer has to release the names of five finalists, which it said limited the number of applicants who didn’t want to have their job search publicly released to their current employers.

Hahn will meet with the campus community this week, including an open forum Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., which will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio