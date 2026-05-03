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A journalist revisits a decision to report on a teacher for sexual abuse

NPR | By Mallory Yu,
Emily FengTinbete Ermyas
Published May 3, 2026 at 3:24 PM MDT

Investigative journalist Isolde Raftery of KUOW explains why, two decades later, she re-investigated her own reporting on a teacher accused of sexual abuse.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
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Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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