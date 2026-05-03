A journalist revisits a decision to report on a teacher for sexual abuse
Investigative journalist Isolde Raftery of KUOW explains why, two decades later, she re-investigated her own reporting on a teacher accused of sexual abuse.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Investigative journalist Isolde Raftery of KUOW explains why, two decades later, she re-investigated her own reporting on a teacher accused of sexual abuse.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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