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Former U.S. analyst, once jailed for spying for Israel, to run for Israeli parliament

NPR | By Daniel Estrin
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:40 AM MDT

Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. intelligence analyst who served 30 years for spying for Israel, says he will run in upcoming Israeli elections.

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Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

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