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The business of storage units is booming. We met Vermont's operators

NPR | By Mikaela Lefrak
Published May 17, 2026 at 6:15 AM MDT

Self-storage operators in Vermont report long waitlists and big profits. The state's tight housing market and rapidly aging population contribute to the growth.

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Weekend Edition Sunday
Mikaela Lefrak

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