Cannes closes without a big American Hollywood presence
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Alison Willmore, a film critic for New York magazine and Vulture, about the highlights of this year's Cannes Film Festival in France.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Alison Willmore, a film critic for New York magazine and Vulture, about the highlights of this year's Cannes Film Festival in France.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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