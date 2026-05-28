A look at Trump's plan to build on the Abraham Accords
President Trump is pushing Saudi Arabia and Qatar to normalize relations with Israel, as part of an end to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Experts call that unrealistic.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump is pushing Saudi Arabia and Qatar to normalize relations with Israel, as part of an end to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Experts call that unrealistic.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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