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FBI trains local and state police on how to stop growing threat of drones

NPR | By Ryan Lucas
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT

The upcoming FIFA World Cup is prompting the FBI to ramp up training for law enforcement on how to stop a growing threat: malicious drones in U.S. skies.

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All Things Considered
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas

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