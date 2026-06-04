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Fighting suspicion and mistrust about Ebola

NPR | By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:02 PM MDT

A big challenge in fighting this Ebola outbreak is the spread of rumors and falsehoods on social media. Aid workers and officials are launching efforts to combat this misinformation.

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All Things Considered
Gabrielle Emanuel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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