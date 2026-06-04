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Refugee stories take the lead at Pace for Peace 5K, raising funds for refugees in Idaho and Sudan

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
Runners are taking off to run the race after the horn blows, and there is an inflatable above them that says "Fleet Feet".
Mónica Esquivel
/
Boise State Public Radio
Pace for Peace participants lined up at the start, taking off when the horn went off to begin the race.

Every year, the Boise nonprofit Pace for Peace raises money for a specific refugee community. This time, they partnered with other organizations to help the people of Sudan.

Mariam Mahamat is a senior at Boise State University studying Environmental Science. She spoke this Saturday at Pace for Peace’s fourth bi-annual 5K run at Ann Morrison Park.

“I was born in Sudan, but I didn't get a chance to grow up there,” she said. “My childhood was spent in a refugee camp and that experience shaped who I am.”

When she heard the race was to benefit refugees in Idaho and Sudan, she knew she had to support them. It was her first time attending the fundraiser, and she shared what it meant to have a community that cares.

“People are struggling back home a lot and they cannot speak for themselves, so us coming out here trying to spread awareness and speak for them, it means a lot.”

Families are sitting at tables to the left, people are standing in a group to the right, and there is a string of other countries' flags hanging between two trees in the middle.
Mónica Esquivel
/
Boise State Public Radio
Families gathered together after the race to enjoy food, music and community to celebrate after a long run.

Pace for Peace started in 2024 after a group of Idaho college students bonded over community and fitness and it turned into something more.

Sayed Mirbacha, a co-founder of the local nonprofit, talked about how great it’s been to see the event grow from an idea to a movement.

“People are showing up for one cause to support a country and support the community and show up together.”

The group raises money through donations, registration fees and merchandise for the race. He hopes the race will continue to bridge gaps.

“Make friends and meet new Americans and become friends with them, listen to their stories, and also speak up and stand in solidarity with the people who are struggling all over the world,” he said.

Proceeds raised went to the Agency for New Americans based here in Idaho helping refugees settle into their new lives, and the Atiye Charity Association based in Maryland directly supporting refugees in Sudan.

The group raised a total of $8,093 from the event.
Tags
News RunningRefugeesRefugee ResettlementFundraisingNonprofit
Mónica Esquivel
Hey there! Thank you for following my work, supporting my colleagues, and being curious to learn about our team. I first came to Boise State Public Radio in May 2024 through my internship with Voces. I didn’t have any journalism experience or a background in audio other than what I had dabbled with in the past, but I had a variety of particularly useful skills and I was a quick study. It was devastating when my term came to an end later that summer because it really felt like a match made in heaven, but that’s how I knew my time was well spent.
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