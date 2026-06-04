Refugee stories take the lead at Pace for Peace 5K, raising funds for refugees in Idaho and Sudan

Every year, the Boise nonprofit Pace for Peace raises money for a specific refugee community. This time, they partnered with other organizations to help the people of Sudan.

Mariam Mahamat is a senior at Boise State University studying Environmental Science. She spoke this Saturday at Pace for Peace’s fourth bi-annual 5K run at Ann Morrison Park.

“I was born in Sudan, but I didn't get a chance to grow up there,” she said. “My childhood was spent in a refugee camp and that experience shaped who I am.”

When she heard the race was to benefit refugees in Idaho and Sudan, she knew she had to support them. It was her first time attending the fundraiser, and she shared what it meant to have a community that cares.

“People are struggling back home a lot and they cannot speak for themselves, so us coming out here trying to spread awareness and speak for them, it means a lot.”

Mónica Esquivel / Boise State Public Radio Families gathered together after the race to enjoy food, music and community to celebrate after a long run.

Pace for Peace started in 2024 after a group of Idaho college students bonded over community and fitness and it turned into something more.

Sayed Mirbacha, a co-founder of the local nonprofit, talked about how great it’s been to see the event grow from an idea to a movement.

“People are showing up for one cause to support a country and support the community and show up together.”

The group raises money through donations, registration fees and merchandise for the race. He hopes the race will continue to bridge gaps.

“Make friends and meet new Americans and become friends with them, listen to their stories, and also speak up and stand in solidarity with the people who are struggling all over the world,” he said.

Proceeds raised went to the Agency for New Americans based here in Idaho helping refugees settle into their new lives, and the Atiye Charity Association based in Maryland directly supporting refugees in Sudan.

The group raised a total of $8,093 from the event.