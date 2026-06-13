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World Cup online betting takes a toll in Brazil

NPR | By Júlia Dias Carneiro
Published June 13, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT

A World Cup fever is sweeping Brazil. So is sports betting. NPR's Julia Carneiro reports on the country's gambling boom and the growing concerns about debt and addiction.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Júlia Dias Carneiro
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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