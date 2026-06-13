World Cup online betting takes a toll in Brazil
A World Cup fever is sweeping Brazil. So is sports betting. NPR's Julia Carneiro reports on the country's gambling boom and the growing concerns about debt and addiction.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A World Cup fever is sweeping Brazil. So is sports betting. NPR's Julia Carneiro reports on the country's gambling boom and the growing concerns about debt and addiction.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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