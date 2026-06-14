Is going non-profit the future of local newspapers?
NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with Steve Grove, CEO and publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune, about the future of newspapers and if going non-profit will strengthen them.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with Steve Grove, CEO and publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune, about the future of newspapers and if going non-profit will strengthen them.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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