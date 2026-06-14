The secret to better cooking may be in your leftovers
Fried rice, bread pudding and homemade broth all start with ingredients many people throw away. Life Kit looks at how rethinking leftovers can change the way you cook.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Fried rice, bread pudding and homemade broth all start with ingredients many people throw away. Life Kit looks at how rethinking leftovers can change the way you cook.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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