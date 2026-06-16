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Jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim, the man behind an anti-apartheid anthem, has died at 91

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Jeanette Woods
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:29 PM MDT

Jazz legend and anti-apartheid icon Abdullah Ibrahim has died at the age of 91. He leaves behind a global contribution to jazz music.

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All Things Considered
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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