Rising utility bills in Tucson have locals suspicious of data centers
Nationwide peoples electric bills are up an average of 30% in the last five years. A big rate increase in Tucson has locals blaming a new data center.
Copyright 2026 NPR 89.1
Nationwide peoples electric bills are up an average of 30% in the last five years. A big rate increase in Tucson has locals blaming a new data center.
Copyright 2026 NPR 89.1
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