What Wisconsin swing voters say about Trump, the Iran war and America at 250
Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they're feeling about America at its 250th year marker.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they're feeling about America at its 250th year marker.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.