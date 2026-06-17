© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Wisconsin swing voters say about Trump, the Iran war and America at 250

NPR | By Mara Liasson
Published June 17, 2026 at 2:38 PM MDT

Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they're feeling about America at its 250th year marker.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate