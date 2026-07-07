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What's at stake at the NATO summit in Turkey

NPR | By Steve Walsh
Published July 7, 2026 at 2:58 PM MDT

NATO leaders hope President Trump's criticism of the alliance is aimed at getting Europe to spend more on defense. But some analysts fear Trump may have an ulterior motive.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Steve Walsh

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