Behind Amelia Earhart's flight suit, a story of American fashion and celebrity
Amelia Earhart was famous as an early aviatrix. Her flight suit is part of a bigger story about the history of American fashion and celebrity.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Amelia Earhart was famous as an early aviatrix. Her flight suit is part of a bigger story about the history of American fashion and celebrity.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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