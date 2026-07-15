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Behind Amelia Earhart's flight suit, a story of American fashion and celebrity

NPR | By Clare Lombardo
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:54 PM MDT

Amelia Earhart was famous as an early aviatrix. Her flight suit is part of a bigger story about the history of American fashion and celebrity.

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