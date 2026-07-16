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Hegseth announces plan to screen military members' testosterone levels

NPR | By Will Stone
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:44 AM MDT

Secretary Pete Hegseth says members of the military over 30 years old should be screened for low testosterone, but what is the evidence for doing this?

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