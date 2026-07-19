Iran-U.S. fighting is escalating quickly after 2 U.S. servicemembers were killed
Another series of U.S. strikes on Iran after two U.S. service members were killed during an Iranian ballistic and drone attack in Jordan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Another series of U.S. strikes on Iran after two U.S. service members were killed during an Iranian ballistic and drone attack in Jordan.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.