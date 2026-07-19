Spain and Argentina face off in the World Cup final
It's down to two. It started six weeks ago with 48 countries, and now, after 103 matches, the World Cup final will be decided later Sunday when Spain takes on Argentina.
Copyright 2026 NPR
It's down to two. It started six weeks ago with 48 countries, and now, after 103 matches, the World Cup final will be decided later Sunday when Spain takes on Argentina.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.