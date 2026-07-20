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Artist Bill Fontana explores the world's hidden sounds

NPR | By Buffy Gorrilla
Published July 20, 2026 at 2:18 PM MDT

Sound artist Bill Fontana creates works that often show the hidden music of everyday environments. His new work amplifies still bells at the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Buffy Gorrilla

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