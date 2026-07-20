Artist Bill Fontana explores the world's hidden sounds
Sound artist Bill Fontana creates works that often show the hidden music of everyday environments. His new work amplifies still bells at the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Sound artist Bill Fontana creates works that often show the hidden music of everyday environments. His new work amplifies still bells at the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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