A queer Methodist minister didn't feel safe at an Idaho hospital; her conference won't return to Boise next year

Held on June 20 at Boise's Cathedral of the Rockies, the annual Oregon/Idaho conference of the United Methodist Church centered on the theme: “Love Boldly, Serve Joyfully and Lead Courageously.”

But there was little joy during a lengthy and often-emotional debate over whether the conference should return to Idaho.

The conference, which included representation from 145 United Methodist churches in Oregon and Idaho, featured decisions on an annual budget and compensation for clergy, plus presentations on food pantries and shelters for the needy.

But less than two hours into the annual meeting, a reverend from two Portland-area congregations stood to make an unexpected motion.

“We move that the 2027 annual conference be outside of Idaho and to a location that is safe for all,” said Rev. Heather Riggs of Montavilla United Methodist. “Harm has already been done at this year’s conference.”

Moments later, another faith leader stood to share something more personal.

“Yesterday, I had an experience as I accompanied my wife to a local hospital for some emergency care. I experienced some microaggressions that made me feel very anxious and unsafe,” they said. “I’m asking you to consider relocating our next annual conference to a location where more of our community will feel safe and be present and participate.”

[Editorial note: We are not identifying the reverend, who is nonbinary, and their Oregon congregations because they have been the target of “hateful rhetoric in online forums and hate mail,” according to a spokesperson for the region.]

Greater Northwest Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church Bishop Cedrick Bridgeforth

“All of that became an opportunity for the body to talk about ... LGBTQ sentiment in Idaho, so it’s kind of a perfect storm,” said Bishop Cedrick Bridgeforth, who leads the Greater Northwest United Methodist region thath includes Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and churches in British Columbia, Canada.

“So, there’s a struggle of values on whether to stay or to retreat.”

Bishop Bridgeforth visited with George Prentice to talk about the emotional debate during this year’s conference and the fallout from the decision on next year's conference.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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