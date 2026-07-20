Drag queen drops defamation suit against Idaho Family Policy Center

A North Idaho drag performer has dismissed his defamation lawsuit against an influential Christian lobbying group that claimed he exposed his genitals during a Pride performance in 2022.

Eric Posey, who performs as Mona Liza Million, sued the Idaho Family Policy Center two years ago, saying the group repeatedly said he exposed his genitals in front of a Coeur d’Alene crowd that included children.

Local prosecutors declined to charge Posey after viewing raw footage of the performance, saying there was no evidence of a crime.

“For what it’s worth, Idaho Family Policy Center has reviewed the unedited footage and can confirm it portrays public exposure of the performer’s genitals,” Blaine Conzatti, the center's president, wrote in a newsletter to his followers on Sept. 8, 2022.

“Let me be clear: these creeps are using our children as pawns for their perverse sexual desires,” Conzatti wrote.

Josh Bales, a former IFPC podcast host, said during an episode shortly after the newsletter was published, “...his genitals actually came out of his underwear at one point.”

Last December, attorneys for the center asked the judge to reopen discovery in the case.

They said Posey may have failed to disclose an email from the North Idaho Pride Alliance, which organized that year’s Pride in the Park event.

In court documents, NIPA’s outreach director, Jessica Mahuron, contacted Posey and another person shortly after the event, saying they should expect calls from a Coeur d’Alene Police detective and urging them to cooperate.

Mahuron said there were “media provocateurs” in the crowd and that an “edited, doctored hate video” of his performance where his crotch was blurred had been circulating on a conservative social media website.

“The detective has been provided another unaltered video clip of the performance that has this moment. There might be a tiny glimpse - but it was not of the main genital area and appeared to be an unintentional wardrobe malfunction,” she wrote.

Wendy Olson, the lead lawyer for Posey, said during a hearing in August 2025 that her client had elaborately tucked his genitalia prior to the performance to ensure it wouldn’t be exposed.

If a testicle had popped out, Olson said, there would’ve been some kind of painful reaction. It “just doesn’t make common sense,” that any part of Posey would’ve come untucked, she said at the time.

Last year, a judge partially sided with the performer by ruling the center couldn’t couch their statements as opinions, which are protected by law.

But the two sides agreed to dismiss the case in February before a six-day trial was scheduled in April.

Neither side responded to a request for comment Monday and no details of a potential settlement were outlined in court documents.

Posey successfully sued far-right blogger Summer Bushnell for making similar comments and posting a doctored video with his crotch blurred.

She’s yet to voluntarily pay any of the $1.1 million a jury awarded him two years ago.

Bushnell appealed the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court, arguing the case on her own behalf in April . Justices have yet to release an opinion.

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