The World Cup's biggest winners
Spain are world champions. Messi may have played his last World Cup match. NPR correspondents who spent the tournament on the ground look back at the biggest stories and unforgettable moments.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Spain are world champions. Messi may have played his last World Cup match. NPR correspondents who spent the tournament on the ground look back at the biggest stories and unforgettable moments.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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