What to expect from Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham
Andy Burnham is Britain's seventh prime minister in the past decade. He says he'll devolve power away from London and to regional and municipal authorities.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Andy Burnham is Britain's seventh prime minister in the past decade. He says he'll devolve power away from London and to regional and municipal authorities.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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