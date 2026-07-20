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What to expect from Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham

NPR | By Lauren Frayer
Published July 20, 2026 at 2:11 PM MDT

Andy Burnham is Britain's seventh prime minister in the past decade. He says he'll devolve power away from London and to regional and municipal authorities.

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All Things Considered
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers South Asia for NPR News. In 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.

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