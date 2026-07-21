Former Canadian finance minister on Trump's tariff plan and its impact
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian Finance Minister, about the potential impact of President Trump's proposed tariffs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian Finance Minister, about the potential impact of President Trump's proposed tariffs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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