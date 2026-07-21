From regional flashpoint to diplomatic bridge: Pakistan's new foreign policy push
Pakistan went from fearing Trump's reelection to becoming a key U.S.-Iran peacemaker, though severe domestic instability threatens these gains.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Pakistan went from fearing Trump's reelection to becoming a key U.S.-Iran peacemaker, though severe domestic instability threatens these gains.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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