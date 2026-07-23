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Questions remain after fatal police shooting in Madison, Wisconsin

NPR | By Emily Rizzo
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:36 PM MDT

Police shot and killed a man who they say was stealing bicycles and checking car doors. The four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

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All Things Considered
Emily Rizzo

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