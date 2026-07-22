© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Air quality advisory in effect as smoke from Oregon fires funnels into Western Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:16 AM MDT
Idaho Statesman

Wildfire season is in full swing, and smoke from Central Oregon and Washington fires is funneling into Western Idaho, filling the air across the Treasure Valley.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette and Washington Counties. When in effect, the advisory means all outdoor burning is prohibited.

“[That ] includes recreational fires (such as campfires and firepits), weed control burning, residential burning (including burn barrels), burning orchard clippings on the property they were generated, prescribed fires, crop residue burns, landfill disposal site burning, and training fires by fire departments and land managers,” a statement on the department’s website reads.

As of Tuesday, the air quality in the Treasure Valley reached “unhealthy” levels for everyone.

“We are right now in the red,” said Mike Toole, regional airshed coordinator for DEQ. “It's not good out there. If you can limit your exposure outside, it's highly recommended that you stay out of it.”

Smoke-filled air can cause a wide range of symptoms, from allergic responses to respiratory and cardiovascular distress.

“If you have any concerns or you feel like it's impacting you, we highly recommend individuals reach out to their primary care provider,” Toole added.

For those who must go outside, he recommends limiting or consolidating trips, and avoiding strenuous activities.

“Because when you're exerting yourself, you're increasing your respiratory rate, your heart rate, and you're just sucking in more of that smoke,” he added.

Indoor spaces are safer but smoke can still seep in.

“Modern day AC units and furnaces, depending on the filter, can help greatly,” Toole said. “The do-it-yourself air filters have become more and more popular and have been shown to be effective with indoor air quality.

For more up- to -date information, Toole recommended checking out the DEQ’s website as well as the governmental map Fire and Smoke. It compiles data from federal and tribal air quality monitors, as well as individually owned scanners.

“It gives you more points of data, more locations for monitors to get a sense of what's going on,” Toole said.

He said while smoke is temperamental and dependent on weather and temperature changes, he anticipates it will linger in the area for the rest of the week.
Tags
Environment Wildfires 2026Wildfire SmokeSmokeIdaho Department of Environmental Quality
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate